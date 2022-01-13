We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), Here is What We Found

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s stock price has collected 4.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Ionis to present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IONS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IONS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.62, which is $17.65 above the current price. IONS currently public float of 140.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONS was 1.16M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of -5.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for IONS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $37.50, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IONS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

IONS Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.30. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from KLEIN JOSEPH III, who sale 4,334 shares at the price of $35.30 back on Jul 15. After this action, KLEIN JOSEPH III now owns 18,126 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $152,989 using the latest closing price.

BERTHELSEN SPENCER R, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $37.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that BERTHELSEN SPENCER R is holding 100,983 shares at $566,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.60 for the present operating margin

+96.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 136.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.