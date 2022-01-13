We Analyzed the Future Direction of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), Here is What We Found

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.: Strong Performance in Third Quarter Delivers Sequential Increases to Revenues, up 14.6%, Net Income, up 30.7%, and EBITDA, up 14.6%; Doubles Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.20 Per Unit; and Updates Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :ARLP) Right Now?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARLP is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ARLP currently public float of 86.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARLP was 575.88K shares.

ARLP’s Market Performance

ARLP stocks went up by 8.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.82% and a quarterly performance of 26.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Alliance Resource Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.34% for ARLP stocks with a simple moving average of 67.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ARLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARLP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

ARLP Trading at 29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +38.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. saw 16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from ROBINSON JOHN H, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Jan 07. After this action, ROBINSON JOHN H now owns 10,462 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., valued at $110,392 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.