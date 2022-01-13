Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND 2022 OUTLOOK

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE :WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Waste Connections Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.13, which is $60.6 above the current price. WCN currently public float of 259.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCN was 813.23K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stocks went down by -0.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.11% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Waste Connections Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.24% for WCN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $124 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCN, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

WCN Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.90. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from CRAFT JASON, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $138.21 back on Nov 18. After this action, CRAFT JASON now owns 17,505 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $172,762 using the latest closing price.

LITTLE JAMES, the Executive VP Engineering of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $137.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that LITTLE JAMES is holding 23,060 shares at $344,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+26.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +3.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 71.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.73. Total debt to assets is 34.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.