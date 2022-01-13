Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s stock price has collected -5.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of VK2735, Company’s Lead Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VKTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VKTX is at 1.63.

VKTX currently public float of 70.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VKTX was 745.73K shares.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX stocks went down by -5.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.64% and a quarterly performance of -33.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Viking Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.33% for VKTX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to VKTX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at -22.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Jun 10. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 66,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $113,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -22.10 for asset returns.