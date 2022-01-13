Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) went up by 29.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.77. The company’s stock price has collected 44.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Vaxxinity Announces First Parkinson’s Disease Patient Dosed in Part B of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of UB-312

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ :VAXX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vaxxinity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VAXX currently public float of 33.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAXX was 419.00K shares.

VAXX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Vaxxinity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.83% for VAXX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.95% for the last 200 days.

VAXX Trading at -20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAXX rose by +44.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Vaxxinity Inc. saw 34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VAXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5795.69 for the present operating margin

-38.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaxxinity Inc. stands at -7173.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.