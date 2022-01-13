The OLB Group Inc. (OLB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) went down by -5.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that OLB GROUP Anticipates Start of Delivery of Additional 400 ANTMINER S19J PRO Cryptocurrency Machines This Month

Is It Worth Investing in The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OLB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The OLB Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $12.87 above the current price. OLB currently public float of 5.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLB was 4.58M shares.

OLB’s Market Performance

OLB stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.63% and a quarterly performance of -54.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for The OLB Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.79% for OLB stocks with a simple moving average of -55.99% for the last 200 days.

OLB Trading at -49.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -45.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLB fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, The OLB Group Inc. saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLB starting from Herzog John E, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $3.97 back on Dec 15. After this action, Herzog John E now owns 2,022,961 shares of The OLB Group Inc., valued at $59,600 using the latest closing price.

Herzog John E, the 10% Owner of The OLB Group Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Herzog John E is holding 2,037,961 shares at $51,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.52 for the present operating margin

+15.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for The OLB Group Inc. stands at -18.19. The total capital return value is set at -6.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.62. Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on The OLB Group Inc. (OLB), the company’s capital structure generated 141.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.66. Total debt to assets is 56.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.