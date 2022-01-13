ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $707.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that SentinelOne Integrates with ServiceNow to Unify IT and Security

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE :NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 526.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 31 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for ServiceNow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $740.58, which is $162.38 above the current price. NOW currently public float of 198.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.19M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.58% and a quarterly performance of -10.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for ServiceNow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.51% for NOW stocks with a simple moving average of -2.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $850 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $820. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NOW, setting the target price at $716 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

NOW Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $617.37. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 738 shares at the price of $550.10 back on Jan 10. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 2,474 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $405,974 using the latest closing price.

LUDDY FREDERIC B, the Director of ServiceNow Inc., sale 1,355 shares at $657.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that LUDDY FREDERIC B is holding 37,200 shares at $890,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.