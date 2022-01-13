Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Upwork Unveils Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills for Technology, Marketing, and Customer Service Independent Talent in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ :UPWK) Right Now?

UPWK currently public float of 116.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPWK was 1.64M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.06% and a quarterly performance of -48.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Upwork Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.11% for UPWK stocks with a simple moving average of -36.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -13.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 31,041 shares at the price of $33.35 back on Dec 20. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 756,093 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $1,035,205 using the latest closing price.

Gilpin Eric, the Senior VP, Sales of Upwork Inc., sale 1,744 shares at $39.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Gilpin Eric is holding 15,055 shares at $68,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.