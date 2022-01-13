Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Just Got Our Attention

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 3, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.29 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of OCSL was 901.66K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.20% and a quarterly performance of 6.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.86% for OCSL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

OCSL Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who sale 84,954 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Dec 30. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 15,306,589 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $637,495 using the latest closing price.

TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, sale 200,000 shares at $7.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that TANNENBAUM LEONARD M is holding 15,391,543 shares at $1,504,400 based on the most recent closing price.