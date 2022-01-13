Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s stock price has collected -9.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Puma Biotechnology’s NERLYNX(R) Included in Two Important NCCN Clinical Practice Guideline Updates for the Treatment of Breast Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

PBYI currently public float of 35.42M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 699.58K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went down by -9.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.88% and a quarterly performance of -57.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Puma Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.78% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of -63.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from Ludwig Jeffrey Jerome, who sale 4,727 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Jan 03. After this action, Ludwig Jeffrey Jerome now owns 31,342 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $15,121 using the latest closing price.

HUNT DOUGLAS M, the See Remarks of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 3,707 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that HUNT DOUGLAS M is holding 61,083 shares at $11,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Equity return is now at value -666.10, with -19.50 for asset returns.