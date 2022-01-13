Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Erasca Inc. (ERAS)

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) went up by 6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Erasca to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ :ERAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Erasca Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.80, which is $16.43 above the current price. ERAS currently public float of 92.06M and currently shorts hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERAS was 371.72K shares.

ERAS’s Market Performance

ERAS stocks went up by 1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly performance of -25.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Erasca Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for ERAS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.46% for the last 200 days.

ERAS Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS rose by +1.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Erasca Inc. saw -14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

The total capital return value is set at -133.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.28.

Based on Erasca Inc. (ERAS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.