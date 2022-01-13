Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Scotiabank hosts employee Allyship Summit for Change to support culture of inclusion and belonging

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.96.

BNS currently public float of 1.22B and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.37M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.52% and a quarterly performance of 16.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNS

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to BNS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BNS Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.50. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.