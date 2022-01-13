Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Completes Disposition Of Embassy Suites La Jolla And Acquisition Of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE :SHO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHO is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.81, which is $1.25 above the current price. SHO currently public float of 215.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.25M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.67% and a quarterly performance of -4.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for SHO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SHO, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

SHO Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $10.63 back on Dec 15. After this action, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M now owns 359,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $95,670 using the latest closing price.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, the Interim CEO of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., purchase 1,765 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M is holding 350,000 shares at $19,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.95 for the present operating margin

-70.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at -151.08. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.72. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.97. Total debt to assets is 26.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.