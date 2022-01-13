Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Moore Kuehn Encourages CSLT, SYTE, TACO, and APSG Investors to Contact Law Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE :APSG) Right Now?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.50 x from its present earnings ratio.

APSG currently public float of 75.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APSG was 735.58K shares.

APSG’s Market Performance

APSG stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.29% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for APSG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.77% for the last 200 days.

APSG Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APSG rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital saw 0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APSG

The total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.10. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.