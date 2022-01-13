Here’s How Your Trade Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Aggressively Right Now

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) went down by -5.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s stock price has collected 10.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Journey Medical Corporation Acquires Two FDA-Approved Topical Minocycline Products and Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST)(TM) Franchise from VYNE Therapeutics, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ :DERM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Journey Medical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $9.38 above the current price. DERM currently public float of 0.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DERM was 194.70K shares.

DERM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Journey Medical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.30% for DERM stocks with a simple moving average of -25.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at -25.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +13.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Journey Medical Corporation saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.