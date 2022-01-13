Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Just Got Our Attention

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/11/22 that Gene-Editing Start-Ups Are Being Courted. Big Pharma Senses a Buying Opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ :EDIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is at 1.93.

EDIT currently public float of 68.14M and currently shorts hold a 16.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDIT was 1.29M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT stocks went down by -4.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.69% and a quarterly performance of -37.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Editas Medicine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.99% for EDIT stocks with a simple moving average of -43.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $41 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDIT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for EDIT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDIT, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

EDIT Trading at -25.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares sank -17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.39. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from MULLEN JAMES C, who sale 18,252 shares at the price of $26.95 back on Jan 03. After this action, MULLEN JAMES C now owns 75,898 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $491,979 using the latest closing price.

Michaels Lisa Anne, the EVP/Chief Medical Officer of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 1,568 shares at $38.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Michaels Lisa Anne is holding 18,432 shares at $60,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -30.20 for asset returns.