Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Colfax Corporation (CFX)?

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Colfax to Present at the 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Colfax Corporation (NYSE :CFX) Right Now?

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFX is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Colfax Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.31, which is $10.54 above the current price. CFX currently public float of 137.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFX was 1.08M shares.

CFX’s Market Performance

CFX stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.63% and a quarterly performance of -6.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Colfax Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for CFX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFX stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CFX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CFX in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $45 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFX reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for CFX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to CFX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

CFX Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFX fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.27. In addition, Colfax Corporation saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFX starting from Hix Christopher M, who sale 4,345 shares at the price of $44.33 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hix Christopher M now owns 88,455 shares of Colfax Corporation, valued at $192,614 using the latest closing price.

Kambeyanda Shyam, the ESAB President and EVP, Colfax of Colfax Corporation, sale 2,366 shares at $44.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Kambeyanda Shyam is holding 74,961 shares at $104,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.65 for the present operating margin

+37.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colfax Corporation stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.04. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Colfax Corporation (CFX), the company’s capital structure generated 68.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.48. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.