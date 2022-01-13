Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Jason Kovacic

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.34, which is $25.81 above the current price. A currently public float of 301.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.60M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.34% and a quarterly performance of -0.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Agilent Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for A stocks with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $169 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $187, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to A, setting the target price at $179 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

A Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.32. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Grau Dominique, who sale 3,669 shares at the price of $161.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Grau Dominique now owns 85,405 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $590,709 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 123,459 shares at $148.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 191,187 shares at $18,373,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.63 for the present operating margin

+54.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +19.15. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.