Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on February 9, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is at 0.91.

ACGL currently public float of 374.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACGL was 1.66M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL stocks went up by 4.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.20% and a quarterly performance of 11.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Arch Capital Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.98% for ACGL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACGL, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.40. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from PETRILLO LOUIS T, who sale 12,567 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Nov 18. After this action, PETRILLO LOUIS T now owns 106,162 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $527,844 using the latest closing price.

Morin Francois, the EVP and CFO of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 16,950 shares at $43.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Morin Francois is holding 162,479 shares at $732,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +16.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.