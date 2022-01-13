A Lesson to Learn: Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that Creatd Announces Release of ‘Pledges,’ Vocal’s Newest Monetization Feature

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at 0.94.

CRTD currently public float of 13.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 4.19M shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went up by 1.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.25% and a quarterly performance of -12.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.61% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.49% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Maury Justin Fontaine, who purchase 697 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Jan 11. After this action, Maury Justin Fontaine now owns 101,417 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $1,485 using the latest closing price.

Frommer Jeremy, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Creatd Inc., purchase 2,275 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Frommer Jeremy is holding 366,995 shares at $5,010 based on the most recent closing price.