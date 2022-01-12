NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) went up by 5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that NEXGEL Announces the Launch of MEDAGEL ClearComfort Hydrogel Patch

Is It Worth Investing in NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ :NXGL) Right Now?

NXGL currently public float of 2.46M. Today, the average trading volume of NXGL was 365.76K shares.

NXGL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.08% for NXGL stocks with a simple moving average of 8.08% for the last 200 days.

NXGL Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.37% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGL rose by +10.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NEXGEL Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGL starting from STEFANSKY DAVID, who purchase 9,091 shares at the price of $5.49 back on Dec 27. After this action, STEFANSKY DAVID now owns 9,091 shares of NEXGEL Inc., valued at $49,910 using the latest closing price.

ZELDIS JEROME B, the Director of NEXGEL Inc., purchase 9,091 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that ZELDIS JEROME B is holding 82,728 shares at $49,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.31 for the present operating margin

-45.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for NEXGEL Inc. stands at -335.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.