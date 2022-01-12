Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) went up by 30.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.33. The company’s stock price has collected 19.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Iconic Brands Generates Significant Year-over-Year Sales Growth from its Bellissima Line

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX :VINE) Right Now?

VINE currently public float of 0.63M. Today, the average trading volume of VINE was 185.36K shares.

VINE’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for VINE stocks with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

VINE Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.62% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +19.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.