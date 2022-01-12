Here’s Our Rant About Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) went down by -14.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s stock price has collected 5.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Nam Tai Property Provides Update on Local Affairs and Efforts to Preserve Social Stability

Is It Worth Investing in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE :NTP) Right Now?

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTP is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nam Tai Property Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00. NTP currently public float of 22.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTP was 388.92K shares.

NTP’s Market Performance

NTP stocks went up by 5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.14% and a quarterly performance of -53.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.88% for Nam Tai Property Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.16% for NTP stocks with a simple moving average of -53.09% for the last 200 days.

NTP Trading at -39.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -16.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTP fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Nam Tai Property Inc. saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.36 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nam Tai Property Inc. stands at +22.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.50. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 19.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.