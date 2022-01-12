Here’s Our Rant About IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IronNet, Inc. – IRNT

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE :IRNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for IronNet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.08, which is $9.82 above the current price. IRNT currently public float of 57.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRNT was 3.87M shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stocks went down by -7.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.15% and a quarterly performance of -66.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.52% for IronNet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.68% for IRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -65.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRNT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

IRNT Trading at -49.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares sank -42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from KEANE JOHN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Jan 03. After this action, KEANE JOHN M now owns 412,251 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $106,000 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Keith Brian, the Co-CEO, President & Chairman of IronNet Inc., sale 24,100 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Alexander Keith Brian is holding 11,053,024 shares at $243,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.