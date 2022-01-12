Here’s Our Rant About E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected -7.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that E2open to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33, which is $4.14 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 2.86M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went down by -7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.85% and a quarterly performance of -9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETWO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Hantman Peter, who purchase 6,030 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Oct 21. After this action, Hantman Peter now owns 81,030 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $75,194 using the latest closing price.

Janik Jarett, the Chief Financial Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $11.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Janik Jarett is holding 78,720 shares at $23,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.01 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -11.25. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.92. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.