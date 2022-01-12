Here’s How Your Trade Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Aggressively Right Now

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that PIZZA HUT® AND BEYOND MEAT® STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP WITH DEBUT OF BEYOND ITALIAN SAUSAGE CRUMBLES AT LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

YUM currently public float of 292.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.28M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went down by -4.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.40% and a quarterly performance of 6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for Yum! Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $157 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $151. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to YUM, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

YUM Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.12. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 1,452 shares at the price of $132.01 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 19,166 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $191,679 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 1,411 shares at $125.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 20,028 shares at $177,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.79 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +15.99. The total capital return value is set at 48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.34. Equity return is now at value -20.00, with 26.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.