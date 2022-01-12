Can Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Remain Competitive?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s stock price has collected 17.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Orion Energy Systems Acquires Lighting and Electrical Maintenance Service Provider, Stay-Lite Lighting

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :OESX) Right Now?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OESX is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.63, which is $4.27 above the current price. OESX currently public float of 28.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OESX was 218.03K shares.

OESX’s Market Performance

OESX stocks went up by 17.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.78% and a quarterly performance of 9.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Orion Energy Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.17% for OESX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OESX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OESX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OESX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OESX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OESX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for OESX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OESX, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

OESX Trading at 14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OESX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OESX rose by +17.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Orion Energy Systems Inc. saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OESX starting from Altschaefl Michael W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Nov 26. After this action, Altschaefl Michael W now owns 835,093 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc., valued at $17,811 using the latest closing price.

Altschaefl Michael W, the CEO and Board Chair of Orion Energy Systems Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Altschaefl Michael W is holding 830,093 shares at $36,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OESX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.85 for the present operating margin

+25.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stands at +22.37. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 49.93. Equity return is now at value 59.40, with 36.60 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.44. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.