A Lesson to Learn: BTCS Inc. (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) went up by 20.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.40. The company’s stock price has collected 85.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that BTCS First-ever Nasdaq-listed Company to Offer a Dividend Payable in Bitcoin

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ :BTCS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCS is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for BTCS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11160.00. BTCS currently public float of 5.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCS was 1.30M shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

BTCS stocks went up by 85.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.23% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.98% for BTCS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.71% for BTCS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

BTCS Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.12%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS rose by +85.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, BTCS Inc. saw 79.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

The total capital return value is set at -345.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -594.77. Equity return is now at value -331.50, with -188.30 for asset returns.

Based on BTCS Inc. (BTCS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.