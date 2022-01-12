10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Just Got Our Attention

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s stock price has collected -13.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that 10x Genomics to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for 10x Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $196.43, which is $70.45 above the current price. TXG currently public float of 87.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 681.97K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went down by -13.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.60% and a quarterly performance of -23.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for 10x Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.26% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of -27.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $205 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

TXG Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.70. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw -18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $141.33 back on Jan 04. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 922,255 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $2,120,023 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the See Remarks of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 41,666 shares at $146.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 160,686 shares at $6,086,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.55 for the present operating margin

+80.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -181.61. The total capital return value is set at -13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.82. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -47.30 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.56.