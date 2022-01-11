Why The Mosaic Company (MOS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that The Mosaic Company Names Jenny Wang to Senior Leadership Team

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.33, which is $6.04 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 376.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 5.02M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.06% and a quarterly performance of -4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 15.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to MOS, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

MOS Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.47. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Vale S.A., who sale 34,176,574 shares at the price of $36.84 back on Nov 09. After this action, Vale S.A. now owns 0 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,259,064,986 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 8.70 for asset returns.