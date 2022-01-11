Why Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s stock price has collected 9.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that Canned Cocktails Are Booming. These Companies Are Profiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.36, which is $2.83 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 424.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 4.09M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.83% and a quarterly performance of 11.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.40% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $61 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CFG, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CFG Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.30. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +14.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.