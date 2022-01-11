We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT), Here is What We Found

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went up by 16.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s stock price has collected 92.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Thinking about buying stock in Lixte Biotechnology, Data Storage, Castlight Health, Cleveland-Cliffs, or Caladrius Biosciences?

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIXT currently public float of 4.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 2.08M shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went up by 92.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.67% and a quarterly performance of 28.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.69% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.43% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.28% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 55.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.80%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +92.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.47. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw 110.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

The total capital return value is set at -87.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.69. Equity return is now at value -193.30, with -84.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.79.