The Chart for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s stock price has collected 8.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Earnings Won’t Be as Good as Wall Street Thinks in 2022. That’s Bad for Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE :ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.39, which is $1.1 above the current price. ACI currently public float of 237.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACI was 1.67M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

ACI stocks went up by 8.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.56% and a quarterly performance of 17.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Albertsons Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.53% for ACI stocks with a simple moving average of 23.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $37 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

ACI Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.29. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw 5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.45 for the present operating margin

+27.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +1.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.19. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,213.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.38. Total debt to assets is 54.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,151.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 129.51 and the total asset turnover is 2.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.