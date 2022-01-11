Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Dynavax Highlights 2022 Priorities and Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Its Shingles Vaccine Candidate

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :DVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.25, which is $15.81 above the current price. DVAX currently public float of 111.24M and currently shorts hold a 14.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVAX was 2.34M shares.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.40% and a quarterly performance of -17.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for DVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Janssen Robert, who sale 53,431 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Nov 17. After this action, Janssen Robert now owns 8,276 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $912,292 using the latest closing price.

Janssen Robert, the Senior Vice President of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 35,974 shares at $17.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Janssen Robert is holding 8,276 shares at $617,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.59 for the present operating margin

+62.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at -161.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -49.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 371.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.78. Total debt to assets is 61.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 365.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.