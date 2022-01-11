Is Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) a Keeper?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went down by -5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.45. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Departure of Board Member

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 2.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.21, which is $21.59 above the current price. CPE currently public float of 34.93M and currently shorts hold a 22.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 1.87M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.62% and a quarterly performance of -14.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 237.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CPE, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

CPE Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.46. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from BPP Energy Partners LLC, who sale 193,605 shares at the price of $55.37 back on Jan 04. After this action, BPP Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,223,593 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $10,719,909 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON S P IV, the Director of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 700 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that JOHNSON S P IV is holding 63,400 shares at $35,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.51 for the present operating margin

+16.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at -245.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.90. Equity return is now at value -53.70, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 423.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.89. Total debt to assets is 68.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.