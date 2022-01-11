Here’s Our Rant About Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that System1 Announces Amendment to Fully Backstop Business Combination With Trebia Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :TREB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Trebia Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $9.02 above the current price. TREB currently public float of 51.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREB was 346.54K shares.

TREB’s Market Performance

TREB stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.20% for Trebia Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for TREB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TREB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $23 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TREB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

TREB Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREB rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Trebia Acquisition Corp. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TREB

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.