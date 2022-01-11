Here’s How Your Trade Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Aggressively Right Now

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.95. The company’s stock price has collected -16.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Applied Optoelectronics to Present at Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ :AAOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.42, which is $10.98 above the current price. AAOI currently public float of 25.35M and currently shorts hold a 13.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAOI was 693.78K shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI stocks went down by -16.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.14% and a quarterly performance of -35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.73% for AAOI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAOI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AAOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAOI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

AAOI Trading at -26.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI fell by -16.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw -14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $12.26 back on Feb 16. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 78,742 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $49,046 using the latest closing price.

Chang Hung-Lun (Fred), the *** See Remarks of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 1,080 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Chang Hung-Lun (Fred) is holding 87,091 shares at $13,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.82 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -24.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.52. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.79. Total debt to assets is 32.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.