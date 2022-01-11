Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Elanco to Participate in the 40(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE :ELAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELAN is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.88, which is $7.05 above the current price. ELAN currently public float of 453.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELAN was 3.35M shares.

ELAN’s Market Performance

ELAN stocks went up by 1.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.84% and a quarterly performance of -12.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.77% for ELAN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELAN reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ELAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ELAN, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

ELAN Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.27. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from Harrington Michael J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $29.25 back on Nov 30. After this action, Harrington Michael J now owns 28,164 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $73,122 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 105,000 shares at $293,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.35 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at -17.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.06. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.