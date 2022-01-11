eBay Inc. (EBAY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that GoDaddy Spotlights Small Businesses Overcoming Obstacles in Renewed ‘Unstoppable’ Campaign

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.11.

EBAY currently public float of 601.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 7.26M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -3.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.05% and a quarterly performance of -13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for eBay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of -5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to EBAY, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

EBAY Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.41. In addition, eBay Inc. saw -2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Thompson Pete, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $63.60 back on Dec 17. After this action, Thompson Pete now owns 52,262 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $89,040 using the latest closing price.

Mitic Kathleen C., the Director of eBay Inc., sale 4,171 shares at $74.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Mitic Kathleen C. is holding 16,329 shares at $309,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value 160.60, with 50.70 for asset returns.