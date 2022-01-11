Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock (HOUR)?

Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOUR) went down by -14.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.33. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Hour Loop, Inc. Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :HOUR) Right Now?

Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HOUR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.64 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of HOUR was 50.19M shares.

HOUR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.77% for HOUR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.77% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUR fell by -14.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.