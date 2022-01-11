A Lesson to Learn: Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected -10.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/06/22 that Bitcoin, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Exxon: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $209.05, which is $62.19 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 235.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 3.52M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -10.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.58% and a quarterly performance of 3.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.08% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $195 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $191. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

DDOG Trading at -16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.94. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $145.56 back on Jan 06. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 281,698 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $545,850 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the Director of Datadog Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $145.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 242,149 shares at $545,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.28 for the present operating margin

+78.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at -1.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.20. Total debt to assets is 34.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.