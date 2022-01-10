Wall Street Pummels Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) After Recent Earnings Report

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s stock price has collected -13.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Tilray, Avinger, Reliance Global, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, or Codex DNA?

Is It Worth Investing in Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ :DNAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Codex DNA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $15.02 above the current price. DNAY currently public float of 13.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNAY was 449.93K shares.

DNAY’s Market Performance

DNAY stocks went down by -13.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.66% and a quarterly performance of -7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.75% for Codex DNA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.94% for DNAY stocks with a simple moving average of -15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNAY

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNAY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DNAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNAY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DNAY Trading at 24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +45.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNAY rose by +4.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Codex DNA Inc. saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.80 for the present operating margin

-161.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codex DNA Inc. stands at -273.87. The total capital return value is set at -56.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.