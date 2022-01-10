Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Just Got Our Attention

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/07/22 that Southwest, Apple, GameStop: Stocks That Defined the Week

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ :WBA) Right Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBA is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.30, which is -$0.54 below the current price. WBA currently public float of 716.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBA was 6.39M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of 13.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for WBA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $49 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

WBA Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.04. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from SCHLICHTING NANCY M, who sale 2,725 shares at the price of $47.16 back on Nov 19. After this action, SCHLICHTING NANCY M now owns 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $128,497 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.