Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Just Got Our Attention

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) went down by -13.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Torrid Updates Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Outlook Ahead of the ICR Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CURV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Torrid Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CURV currently public float of 89.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURV was 685.58K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.63% and a quarterly performance of -27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Torrid Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.36% for CURV stocks with a simple moving average of -50.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CURV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

CURV Trading at -35.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -10.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.