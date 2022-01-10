Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) went up by 7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/21 that ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Provides Shareholders With 2021 Calendar Year Update Including 553% Revenue Growth Over Previous Year

Is It Worth Investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SBGI) Right Now?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBGI is at 1.42.

SBGI currently public float of 48.23M and currently shorts hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBGI was 812.65K shares.

SBGI’s Market Performance

SBGI stocks went up by 9.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.36% and a quarterly performance of -1.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.10% for SBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBGI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBGI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBGI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBGI reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SBGI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SBGI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SBGI Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBGI rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. saw 9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBGI starting from MCCANNA LAWRENCE E, who sale 3,274 shares at the price of $30.17 back on Aug 12. After this action, MCCANNA LAWRENCE E now owns 25,924 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., valued at $98,774 using the latest closing price.

SMITH FREDERICK G, the Vice President of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $32.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that SMITH FREDERICK G is holding 589,000 shares at $3,210,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.30 for the present operating margin

+39.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stands at -40.62. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.93. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.