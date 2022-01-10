Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.67. The company’s stock price has collected -14.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/21 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :KC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $214.67, which is $25.74 above the current price. KC currently public float of 111.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KC was 1.61M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stocks went down by -14.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.08% and a quarterly performance of -52.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.82% for KC stocks with a simple moving average of -55.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

KC Trading at -26.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.35 for the present operating margin

+5.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -14.63. The total capital return value is set at -18.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.44. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.92. Total debt to assets is 5.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.