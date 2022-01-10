KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BEKE

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc (NYSE :BEKE) Right Now?

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.38 x from its present earnings ratio.

BEKE currently public float of 877.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEKE was 10.93M shares.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE stocks went up by 3.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.78% and a quarterly performance of 7.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for KE Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.49% for BEKE stocks with a simple moving average of -35.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEKE, setting the target price at $19.30 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

BEKE Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, KE Holdings Inc saw 3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.