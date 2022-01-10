Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nokia Corporation (NOK)?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that TCL Unveils Portable, Lightweight and Personal NXTWEAR AIR Wearable Display Glasses at CES 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corporation (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Nokia Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.01, which is $1.32 above the current price. NOK currently public float of 5.37B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 20.05M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.10% and a quarterly performance of 5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for Nokia Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of 11.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOK reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for NOK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOK, setting the target price at $7.80 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

NOK Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Nokia Corporation saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+37.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Corporation stands at -11.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.17. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Corporation (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 52.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 17.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.