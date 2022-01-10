Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zhangmen Education Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ZME

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :FB) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FB is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 35 analysts out of 51 who provided ratings for Meta Platforms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $397.98, which is $69.7 above the current price. FB currently public float of 2.35B and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FB was 22.30M shares.

FB’s Market Performance

FB stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.37% and a quarterly performance of 0.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Meta Platforms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for FB stocks with a simple moving average of -1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $300 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FB reach a price target of $425, previously predicting the price at $416. The rating they have provided for FB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to FB, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

FB Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FB fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.66. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FB starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 250 shares at the price of $339.33 back on Jan 04. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 12,736 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $84,832 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 1,120 shares at $351.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 12,986 shares at $393,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.01 for the present operating margin

+80.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +33.90. The total capital return value is set at 25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.38. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.