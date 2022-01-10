Is T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) a Keeper?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/07/22 that AT&T’s Bear Case Largely Has Played Out. The Stock Has ‘Limited’ Downside Risks.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ :TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.01, which is $58.15 above the current price. TMUS currently public float of 592.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMUS was 5.23M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stocks went down by -5.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly performance of -9.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for T-Mobile US Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for TMUS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $128 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

TMUS Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.12. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $119.20 back on Nov 11. After this action, SIEVERT G MICHAEL now owns 842,221 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,384,000 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $119.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 862,221 shares at $2,393,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.